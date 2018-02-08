Florida's annoying mosquito to be new emoji

MIAMI - The unofficial state bug of Florida is getting its own emoji, perfect for residents to express the annoyance of outdoor life in the Sunshine State.

A new mosquito emoji will be one of 157 set to be released by the end of the year.

No longer will Floridians be forced to sit outside in the summer without the ability to text friends an emoji of the bothersome bug that caused those itchy bites over fresh legs.

Instead of actually using words to explain how a certain obnoxious insect is forcing your family picnic inside, residents will be able to articulate their pain with a push of the button.

The mosquito will join much more lovable creatures such as a lobster, kangaroo, parrot, swan and raccoon in the emoji universe.

Thanks to bgr.com, here's a list of all the new emojis:

smiling face with 3 hearts

hot face

cold face

partying face

woozy face

pleading face

man, red haired

man, red haired: light skin tone

man, red haired: medium-light skin tone

man, red haired: medium skin tone

man, red haired: medium-dark skin tone

man, red haired: dark skin tone

woman, red haired

woman, red haired: light skin tone

woman, red haired: medium-light skin tone

woman, red haired: medium skin tone

woman, red haired: medium-dark skin tone

woman, red haired: dark skin tone

man, curly haired

man, curly haired: light skin tone

man, curly haired: medium-light skin tone

man, curly haired: medium skin tone

man, curly haired: medium-dark skin tone

man, curly haired: dark skin tone

woman, curly haired

woman, curly haired: light skin tone

woman, curly haired: medium-light skin tone

woman, curly haired: medium skin tone

woman, curly haired: medium-dark skin tone

woman, curly haired: dark skin tone

man, bald

man, bald: light skin tone

man, bald: medium-light skin tone

man, bald: medium skin tone

man, bald: medium-dark skin tone

man, bald: dark skin tone

woman, bald

woman, bald: light skin tone

woman, bald: medium-light skin tone

woman, bald: medium skin tone

woman, bald: medium-dark skin tone

woman, bald: dark skin tone

man, white haired

man, white haired: light skin tone

man, white haired: medium-light skin tone

man, white haired: medium skin tone

man, white haired: medium-dark skin tone

man, white haired: dark skin tone

woman, white haired

woman, white haired: light skin tone

woman, white haired: medium-light skin tone

woman, white haired: medium skin tone

woman, white haired: medium-dark skin tone

woman, white haired: dark skin tone

superhero

superhero: light skin tone

superhero: medium-light skin tone

superhero: medium skin tone

superhero: medium-dark skin tone

superhero: dark skin tone

woman superhero

woman superhero: light skin tone

woman superhero: medium-light skin tone

woman superhero: medium skin tone

woman superhero: medium-dark skin tone

woman superhero: dark skin tone

man superhero

man superhero: light skin tone

man superhero: medium-light skin tone

man superhero: medium skin tone

man superhero: medium-dark skin tone

man superhero: dark skin tone

supervillain

supervillain: light skin tone

supervillain: medium-light skin tone

supervillain: medium skin tone

supervillain: medium-dark skin tone

supervillain: dark skin tone

woman supervillain

woman supervillain: light skin tone

woman supervillain: medium-light skin tone

woman supervillain: medium skin tone

woman supervillain: medium-dark skin tone

woman supervillain: dark skin tone

man supervillain

man supervillain: light skin tone

man supervillain: medium-light skin tone

man supervillain: medium skin tone

man supervillain: medium-dark skin tone

man supervillain: dark skin tone

leg

leg: light skin tone

leg: medium-light skin tone

leg: medium skin tone

leg: medium-dark skin tone

leg: dark skin tone

foot

foot: light skin tone

foot: medium-light skin tone

foot: medium skin tone

foot: medium-dark skin tone

foot: dark skin tone

red-haired

curly-haired

bald

white-haired

bone

tooth

goggles

lab coat

hiking boot

woman’s flat shoe

raccoon

llama

hippopotamus

kangaroo

badger

swan

peacock

parrot

lobster

mosquito

microbe

mango

leafy green

bagel

salt

moon cake

cupcake

compass

bricks

skateboard

luggage

firecracker

red envelope

softball

flying disc

lacrosse

nazar amulet

jigsaw

teddy bear

chess pawn

thread

yarn

abacus

receipt

toolbox

magnet

test tube

petri dish

dna

lotion bottle

safety pin

broom

basket

roll of paper

soap

sponge

fire extinguisher

infinity

pirate flag

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.