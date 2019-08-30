Tech

Here is a list of apps to help you prepare for Hurricane Dorian

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

MIAMI - Here is a list of some of the best apps to download before Hurricane Dorian:

All of these tools require a charged mobile phone and Wi-Fi connection or cellular data service. 

More Hurricane Dorian Headlines

Email  App  Guide

"

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.