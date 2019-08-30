Here is a list of apps to help you prepare for Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI - Here is a list of some of the best apps to download before Hurricane Dorian:
- Gas Buddy's tracker helps users find gas stations with gas and also identifies gas stations that are out of gas. The service is free.
- Life360 GPS Locator & Tracker helps people share their location with friends and relatives during an evacuation. It's free and available on Google Play and the Apple Store.
- Snapchat's Snap Map allows users see what users are sharing during the storm. Users also report
- Hurricane by American Red Cross app helps users find distribution centers after a storm. The free app is available on Google Play and the Apple Store.
- Zello Walkie Talkie is a networking app that helps users to create a channel and share audio and photos. It's free and available on the Apple Store and Google Play.
- Waze is a crowdsourced app that will have updates on downed trees, flooded streets and other obstacles after the storm. It's free and available on the Apple Store and Google Play.
All of these tools require a charged mobile phone and Wi-Fi connection or cellular data service.
