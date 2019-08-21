Instagram privacy hoax spread by celebrities

NEW YORK - A new wave of fear is sweeping across the globe thanks to celebrities who share a message claiming Instagram will now allow users' photos to be used against them in court.

Uhhh, it's all a hoax.

Celebs such as Pink, Julia Roberts, Rob Lowe and Taraji P. Henson have all shared the fake post that says "Instagram does not have my permission to share photos or messages."

Even U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry fell for the scam. Let that one sink in for a second.

"There is no truth to this post," an Instagram spokesperson told MarketWatch.

In fact, the hoax isn't even new as it's been out in the social media-sphere since 2012.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.