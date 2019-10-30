Old iPhones will stop working Sunday unless users update software

MIAMI - If you can't quit your old iPhone and want to keep it in operation, you better update the software or it will stop working this weekend.

Apple warned users of the iPhone 5 and older models that their devices will no longer connect to the internet unless they download iOS 10.3.4 by midnight Saturday.

The Daily Mail reports all web browsing will end if the update is not installed. Users will also not be able to access emails, the App Store or maps.

The issue involves the phone's GPS and only occurs every 19 years, causing devices to lose the proper time. Apple sent out a fix over the summer, but it needs to be installed by Sunday or else users will lose access.

iPhone 4S, iPad 2, iPad with retina display and fourth generation iPads are also affected.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.