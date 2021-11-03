Walt Disney World shares holiday food and drinks at resort hotels

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Red Velvet Wreath Cupcake – Red velvet cupcake filled with cream cheese mousse and topped with a vanilla buttercream wreath and a chocolate bow (available Dec. 1-Jan. 1)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared details on its blog about some of the delicious food and drinks at its resort hotels for the holiday season.

From festive gingerbread cookies to eggnog cheesecake — each resort has something perfect to bring some holiday cheer.

Disney recently shared the holiday menus at its theme parks and Disney Springs.

Take a look at the menus at each of the resorts below.

Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort

(Walt Disney World)

Some items available now

Ale & Compass Restaurant

Pumpkin Tart – Pumpkin tart with chantilly cream with a cherry cranberry sauce (available Nov. 25)

The Market at Ale & Compass and Beach Club Marketplace

Pumpkin Cheesecake – Pumpkin-flavored New York-style cheesecake with caramel sauce, whipped cream, chocolate leaves and cranberry-flavored sugar crystals

Holiday Red and Green Creme-filled Sandwich Cookie Bonbons – Mousse-filled on a cookie base sprayed with colorful chocolate

Holiday Mickey Cupcake – Vanilla cupcake filled with vanilla mousse topped with holiday décor and chocolate Mickey ears (available Dec.1)

The Market at Ale & Compass, Beach Club Marketplace and Disney’s Beach Club Lobby

Chocolate Crinkle Cookies – A bag of three chocolate crinkle cookies with a dusting of sweet snow

Trio of Fudge – White chocolate peppermint fudge, white chocolate-gingerbread fudge and dark chocolate-hot cocoa fudge

Plant-Based and Gluten-Friendly Brownie – Chocolate brownies with chocolate ganache

Signature Stollen Bread – German bread created with nuts, spices and fruit coated with a mountain of vanilla powdered sugar

Mickey Gingerbread – Our traditional sugar-glazed Mickey gingerbread with chocolate backing

Mickey and Minnie Crispy Rice Treats (Sold Separately) – Crispy rice treats decorated with red chocolate, sanding sugar, snowflakes and chocolate garnishes

Peppermint Bark – Dark and white chocolate with peppermint pieces

Chocolate Snow Globe – Dark chocolate snow globe with the 50th Anniversary print

Chocolate-Covered Marshmallow Snowmen – Chocolate-covered marshmallows decorated to look like adorable snowmen on festive red and white straw

Chocolate Creme-filled Sandwich Cookie Pops – White chocolate-covered creme-filled sandwich cookie pops themed to The Little Mermaid

Gluten-Friendly Gingerbread Cookie glazed in sugar

Gluten-Friendly Gingerbread Chocolate Cookie glazed in sugar

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

(Walt Disney World)

Some items available now

Barefoot Pool Bar

Frozen Martini with DOLE Whip Watermelon – Vodka blended with DOLE Whip Watermelon and a “green” sugared rim

Kona Café

Chocolate Hazelnut Yule Log – Chocolate sponge cake, hazelnut crémeux, chocolate ganache, rum hazelnut chocolate sauce and royal icing décor ( available Dec. 1 )

Mocha Molten Lava Cake – Mocha molten lava cake, pistachio mascarpone cream and bitter orange marmalade (available Dec. 20)

Kona Island and Capt. Cook’s

Thanksgiving Turkey Cupcake – Chocolate cupcake with milk chocolate rocky road filling and buttercream ( available Nov. 15 )

Holiday “Elf” Dome – Vanilla cake with eggnog filling, white chocolate glaçage and buttercream décor ( available Dec. 1 )

Holiday Moana Cupcake – Chocolate cupcake, Morello cherry, buttercream icing and Moana chocolate décor ( available Dec. 1 )

Stroke of Midnight Cupcake – Vanilla cupcake with white chocolate Champagne filling, chocolate-covered pop rocks and white chocolate clock (available Dec. 29)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

(Walt Disney World)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Lobby

Gingerbread Pine Tree ( available Nov.14 )

Reindeer Food – Cubes of gingerbread, chocolate stripped pretzels, holiday granola and candies ( available Nov.14 )

Spiced Moose Cookie ( available Nov.14 )

Peppermint Bark (available Nov.14 )

Geyser Point Bar & Grill

Martinis Around the World Flight ( available Dec. 5; also available as separate drinks )

Key Lime Pie – Lime juice, simple syrup and rum with green sugar rim

Poinsettia – Brut Champagne and cranberry

Italian Manhattan – Bourbon, vermouth, bitters, grenadine and cranberry with maraschino cherries

Caribbean Cream – Rum, cinnamon cream liqueur and cream with nutmeg and green sugar rim

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

(Walt Disney World)

Good’s Food to Go

Bourbon Pumpkin Cheesecake – Pumpkin Cheesecake, bourbon panna cotta and spiced pecans ( available Nov. 7-27 )

Peppermint Bark – Dark and white chocolate with peppermint pieces ( available Dec.1-Jan. 1 )

Gingerbread Cupcake – Gingerbread cake, caramel mousse filling and spiced buttercream (available Dec. 1-Jan. 1)

Olivia’s Café

Pumpkin Cheesecake – Pumpkin cheesecake with toasted meringue, cranberry compote and cranberry macaron ( available Nov. 27 )

Chocolate Peppermint Cake – Chocolate lava cake, peppermint snow and raspberry sauce (available Dec. 24-Jan. 1)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort

Playful Penguin Cupcake – Red velvet cupcake, cream cheese buttercream, peppermint sprinkles, and a sugared playful penguin (available Dec. 19-Jan. 1) (Walt Disney World)

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory (French Quarter) and Riverside Mill Food Court (Riverside)

Pumpkin Tart ( available Nov. 7 )

Apple Tart ( available Nov. 7 )

Playful Penguin Cupcake – Red velvet cupcake, cream cheese buttercream, peppermint sprinkles and a sugared playful penguin (available Dec. 19)

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa Peppermint Mousse – Peppermint mousse, fudge center, and a chocolate cookie (available Dec.1-Jan. 1) (Walt Disney World)

The Artist’s Palette

Bourbon Pumpkin Cheesecake – Pumpkin cheesecake, bourbon panna cotta and spiced pecans ( available Nov. 7 )

Peppermint Bark – Dark and white chocolate with peppermint pieces ( available Dec.1 )

Eggnog Cupcake – Spiced cake, eggnog mousse filling and caramel buttercream ( available Dec.1 )

Gingerbread Cookies – Themed to Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa ( available Dec.1 )

Peppermint Mousse – Peppermint mousse, fudge center and a chocolate cookie (available Dec.1)

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

(Walt Disney World)

Some items available now

Cítricos

Pumpkin Cheesecake – Pumpkin cheesecake resting on a spiced chiffon cake topped with cassis mousse and a pumpkin seed-ginger crumble with caramel sauce (available Nov. 27)

Gasparilla Island Grill

Pumpkin Pie Cake Pop – Pumpkin spice jumbo cake pop enrobed in white chocolate to resemble an autumn pumpkin

Fall Flavors Cupcake – Cinnamon-spiced cupcake with apple filling topped with a sugar pumpkin and maple buttercream in festive fall colors

Happy Holidays Cake Pop – Triple chocolate cake pop enrobed in white chocolate with festive winter décor ( available Dec. 1 )

Very Merry Minnie Mouse Cupcake – Chocolate cupcake filled with cookies and cream mousse and topped with ganache-dipped buttercream with cookie ears and chocolate a holiday bow ( available Dec. 1 )

Red Velvet Wreath Cupcake – Red velvet cupcake filled with cream cheese mousse and topped with a vanilla buttercream wreath and a chocolate bow ( available Dec. 1 )

S’more Cookie – Graham chocolate chip cookie piled with toasted marshmallows and M&M’S (available Dec.)

Narcoossee’s

Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake – Pumpkin cake filled with white chocolate cream cheese mousse with brown sugar glaze and orange marmalade sauce (available Nov. 27)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

(Walt Disney World)

Contempo Cafe

Gingerbread Boy ( available Nov. 14 )

Pumpkin Pie Tart – Pumpkin pie tart with cinnamon chantilly cream ( available Nov. 14 )

Chocolate Peppermint Cookie ( available Nov. 14 )

Linzer Cookie ( available Nov. 14 )

Gingerbread House Kit – Build-your-own Disney’s Contemporary Resort Gingerbread House ( available Nov. 14 )

Yule Log – Chocolate peppermint yule log (available Nov. 28)

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

(Walt Disney World)

Centertown Market and Centertown Market Grab n’ Go

Apple Tart ( available Nov. 25 )

Pumpkin Tart ( available Nov. 7-25 )

Christmas Brownie Bites ( available Dec. 1 )

Eggnog Cupcake (available Dec. 1)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

(Walt Disney World)

Sanaa

Chocolate Peppermint Ornament – Ghanaian dark chocolate mousse and peppermint crunch chocolate biscuit with pomegranate and raspberries ( available Dec. 19 )

Roast Rib Eye – Roast rib eye with jus lie, Tunisian mashed potatoes, green beans with apricot-cranberry butter and mushroom conserva (available Dec. 25)

The Mara

Gingeraffe – Gingerbread giraffe cookie ( available Dec. 1 )

Chocolate and Peppermint Cookie Sandwich – Smoked chocolate and spice cookie with peppermint buttercream (available Dec. 1)

Disney’s BoardWalk

(Walt Disney World)

BoardWalk Bakery

Peppermint Bark – Milk and white chocolate with peppermint candy ( available Dec. 1)

Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Bread – Pumpkin, cream cheese and holiday spice ( available Dec. 1 )

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Cookie ( available Dec. 1 )

Minnie Sugar Cookie ( available Dec. 1 )

Mickey Sugar Cookie ( available Dec. 1 )

Gingerbread Boy Cupcake ( available Dec. 1 )

Christmas Cookie Box ( available Dec. 1 )

Root Beer Float Cupcake (available Dec. 26)

Trattoria al Forno

Thanksgiving Sage & Thyme Oven-Roasted Turkey – Cornbread and sausage stuffing, sour cream-mashed Yukon gold potatoes, green beans and rainbow carrots with herb butter, cranberry citrus compote, pan gravy and Parker House Rolls ( available Nov. 25 )

Apple Crostata – Vanilla bean gelato, candied pecans and caramel sauce (available Nov. 25)

Mickey Eggs-in-a-Basket – Egg-filled butter brioche and classic pastrami hash with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage ( available Dec. 19)

Oak-grilled Char-crusted Ribeye – Amarone butter, truffle gnocchi and balsamic-pancetta Brussel sprouts ( available Dec. 19 )

Chocolate Cherry Bombe – Chocolate crunch mousse on a fudgy brownie base with cherry filling and amaretto panna cotta (available Dec. 19)

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

(Walt Disney World)

Barcelona Lounge

Iced S’mores Macchiato – Espresso, low-fat milk and toasted marshmallow beverage syrup topped with sweet cream and chocolate drizzle ( available Dec. 12 )

Cranberry Mimosa – Cranberry juice and blanc de blanc cava (available Dec. 12)

Barcelona Lounge and Dahlia Lounge

Hot Toddy for Two – Twinings Discovery Collection Caramel Rooibos tea, brandy, amaretto and cinnamon beverage syrup (available Dec. 12)

Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Largo

Blood Orange Sangria – Our house-made white sangria topped with blood orange beverage syrup ( available Nov. 25 )

Spiced Winter Sangria – Our house-made red sangria warmed with spices (available Nov. 25)

Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Largo and Dahlia Lounge

Peanut Butter S’mores Old Fashioned – Peanut butter whiskey, crème de cacao, toasted marshmallow beverage syrup and orange bitters ( available Nov. 25)

Mistletoe Sangria – Our house made white sangria with a melon liqueur twist ( available ( available Dec. 12 )

Cruz de Galicia – Amaretto, spiced rum, lemonade and a splash of soda ( available Dec. 12 )

Toasted Espresso Martini – Vanilla vodka, crème de cacao, freshly brewed espresso and toasted marshmallow beverage syrup ( available Dec. 12 )

Turkey “a la Plancha” – Plancha-seared turkey breast, aged sherry-sage gravy, cranberry-apple chutney and scallion biscuit with a choice of two sides: pomme purée, sweet potato gratin, elote, roasted cauliflower, magdelana dressing or Brussel sprouts (available Nov. 25)

Toledo–Tapas, Steak and Seafood

Turkey Roulade – Magdalena dressing, pomme purée, glazed carrots, Brussel sprouts, cranberry relish and turkey gravy (available Nov. 25)

Mulled Wine Pear Mousse – Orange chiffon, candied apples, almond-leaf tuille and almond crunch (available Nov. 25)

Disney’s Riviera Resort

(Walt Disney World)

Le Petit Café

Mickey Gingerbread Cookies – Gingerbread cookie duo baked in chocolate and glazed with sugar ( available Nov. 21 )

Peppermint Mousse – Dark chocolate and peppermint white chocolate mousse (available Nov. 28 )

Primo Piatto

Eggnog Cheesecake – Eggnog cheesecake with cherry compote and vanilla whipped panna cotta ( available Nov. 28 )

Pumpkin Cheesecake with Chocolate Hazelnut Swirl (available through Nov. 27)

Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera

Pumpkin Mousse – Pumpkin cheesecake, hazelnut chocolate sponge, pistachio crumble and cherry compote ( available through Nov. 27 )

Black Heritage Turkey – Sous vide turkey breast, turkey leg roulade, sourdough stuffing torchon, sweet potato casserole with spiced marshmallows, potato purée, roasted gravy, cranberry marmalade, haricot vert amandine and roasted rainbow carrots ( available Nov. 25 )

Caramel Milk Chocolate Mousse – Chocolate-hazelnut cheesecake, chocolate crumble and chantilly cream (available Nov. 28)

Disney’s All-Star Resorts

(Walt Disney World)

Intermission Food Court, World Premier Food Court and Intermission Food Court

Pumpkin Tart ( available Nov. 25 and Dec. 25)

Thanksgiving Dinner – Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and cranberry relish with choice of apple or pumpkin tart ( available Nov. 25 )

Playful Penguin Cupcake – Red velvet cupcake, cream cheese buttercream, peppermint sprinkles and a sugared playful penguin ( available Dec. 19 )

Christmas Dinner – Ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and cranberry relish with choice of apple or pumpkin tart (available Dec. 25)

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Landscapes of Flavor and Everything POP Shopping & Dining

Pumpkin Tart ( available Nov. 7 )

Apple Tart ( available Nov. 7 )

Playful Penguin Cupcake – Red velvet cupcake, cream cheese buttercream, peppermint sprinkles and a sugared playful penguin ( available Dec. 19 )

Spiked Coffee Milkshake

Cranberry Margarita

Spiked Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate (available Dec.1)

