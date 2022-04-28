Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party returning to Magic Kingdom

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is bringing back its popular Halloween event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this fall.
The separately ticketed event is scheduled to begin Aug. 12 and run through Halloween night at Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park.
As a part of the limited-capacity event, attendees will encounter event-exclusive entertainment including the Sanderson Sisters stage show, trick-or-treating opportunities, photos with Disney characters, delicious menu items, the Boo to You Halloween Parade, and the nighttime firework show, “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.”
The event will run on 37 nights after normal park hours, from 7 p.m. to midnight.
To celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, this year’s event will feature event-exclusive step-in photo opportunities and a reusable trick-or-treating tote bag that features a fun Halloween-themed 50th anniversary celebration commemorative print.
The Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has been suspended since 2019, but Disney did introduce its “Boo Bash” event for guests last year.
Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party may be purchased online or by calling 407-939-4240 beginning May 18. Disney said ticket prices will range from $109 – $199.
The event dates are:
- August: 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30
- September: 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30
- October: 2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30, 31
Disney said annual passholders and Disney Vacation Club members may purchase specially priced tickets for select dates.
Disney said beginning in August, guests will get the chance to buy Halloween-themed merchandise collections across the resort.
More details about the event will be released in the future.
