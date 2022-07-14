Guide to 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration has now welcomed in its newest event, the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
The event kicked off Thursday morning at EPCOT and runs through Nov. 19.
The event allows guests to stroll across six different continents and sample delicious food and drinks, see live entertainment and purchase colorful merchandise.
See all the highlights of this year’s festival below.
Mouthwatering marketplaces
During the 5-month event, guests can try delicious foods guests from nearly 25 outdoor kitchens around World Showcase Lagoon.
This year, there’s a brand-new marketplace The Fry Basket, featuring a new spin on French Fries. There are also as new items like the Chesapeake Crab Slider at Hops & Barley, Lamb Gyro at the Greece Marketplace, Grilled Pork Shoulder Lettuce Wrap at The Swanky Saucy Swine and a Baked Scampi Dip at Coastal Eats.
Click here for all the menus and where to find them.
Guests can find all the menus by picking up a free Festival passport at an outdoor kitchen or at the front of the theme park. One of the best ways to purchase dishes across the festival is by using a Disney gift card.
Don’t forget to purchase a Remy Spork to eat all the fun foods! They’re available for purchase at select marketplaces.
Disney said Global marketplaces are open daily from 11 a.m. to park close.
The foodie stroll, known as Emile’s Fromage Montage will be taking place this year. Guests who purchase five featured items and get their festival passport stamped will get a festival-exclusive treat at the Shimmering Sips marketplace.
Some of the items include:
- Crispy barbecued pork rinds with pimento cheese: The Swanky Saucy Swine Marketplace
- Smoked corned beef with crispy potatoes, cheese curds, pickled onions and beer-cheese fondue flavors: Fire Marketplace
- Crispy Paneer with mango-curry ketchup: India marketplace
- Schinkennudeln: pasta gratin with ham, onions and cheese: Germany marketplace
- Raclette: The Alps marketplace
- Griddled cheese with pistachios and honey: Greece marketplace
- Pão de Queijo: Brazilian cheese bread: Brazil marketplace
- Canadian cheddar and bacon soup served with a pretzel roll: Canada marketplace
Live entertainment
The Eat to the Beat Concert Series is returning this year to the America Gardens Theater.
The series features returning favorites like Hanson, Boyz II Men, 98°, Sugar Ray, BBMAK and so many more.
Disney said internationally recognized artists will take the stage Friday-Monday, while Orlando-based bands will perform Tuesday-Thursday.
Performances begin at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Guests can secure a seat for the show by booking an Eat to the Beat dining package which includes a meal at a select EPCOT restaurant and a seat at the show.
Take a look at the concert line-up below.
- July 14-15 – Baha Men
- July 16-18 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
- July 22-23 - Tonic
- July 24-25 - Jeremy Camp
- July 29-30 – Taylor Dayne
- July 31-Aug. 1 – Tiffany
- Aug. 5-8 – Joey Fatone & Friends
- Aug. 12-13 – The Devon Allman Project
- Aug. 14-15 – Christopher Cross
- Aug. 19-20 – Journey former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri
- Aug. 21-22 – Air Supply
- Aug. 26-27 - Blanco Brown
- Aug. 28-29 - 98°
- Sept. 2-3 – Southern Avenue
- Sept. 4-5 – Kris Allen & David Cook
- Sept. 9-10 – Hoobastank
- Sept. 11-12 - Jimmie Allen
- Sept. 16-17 – Los Amigos Invisibles
- Sept. 18-19 - American Authors
- Sept. 23-24 – BBMAK
- Sept. 25-26 - Postmodern Jukebox
- Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 – Stokley
- Oct. 2-3 – Sheila E.
- Oct. 7-8 – Mark Wills
- Oct. 9-10 – 38 Special
- Oct. 14-15 - Robert Randolph Band
- Oct. 16-17 - Newsboys
- Oct. 21-22 - Ray Parker Jr.
- Oct. 23-24 – Billy Ocean
- Oct. 28-31 – Hanson
- Nov. 4-7 – Boyz II Men
- Nov. 11-12 - Kenny G
- Nov. 13-14 - Sugar Ray
Family events
In addition to the attractions and food, the festival will have two separate activities for families to enjoy.
In Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak, families can purchase a map and search for statuettes of the popular rat character throughout World Showcase. Once a guest finds them all, they can bring a completed map to Disney Traders or World Traveler at International Gateway for a special surprise.
Later on beginning on Sept. 29, guests can take part in Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit. Similar to Disney’s Easter egg hunt, guests will purchase a map and look for hidden decorative pumpkins based on Disney characters. The special fall event will be available through Oct. 31, while supplies last.
Merchandise
Five merchandise collections will be featured during this year’s festival.
Guests can celebrate alongside featured characters including Chef Mickey and Minnie, Chef Remy, Figment, and for the first time ever, Princess Tiana. Each of the collections feature a variety of bright and colorful items including colorful apparel, accessories, kitchen essentials.
Disney said all the merchandise can be purchased at select festival retail locations and the park’s Creations shop.
Select items will also be available for purchase online.
Click here to learn more about the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
