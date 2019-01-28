30-year-old orca dies at SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Kayla, a 30-year-old orca whale, has died at SeaWorld Orlando.

The theme park announced Kayla's death Monday. Officials say Kayla began showing signs of discomfort on Saturday afternoon, WKMG reports.

Despite receiving treatment and a physical exam, Kayla's condition worsened on Sunday. She died with her animal car specialists by her side.

No cause of death has been reported and Kayla will receive a full postmortem examination.

"While today is a difficult day for all of us at SeaWorld, Kayla inspired generations of guests and employees to care and learn more about this amazing species," SeaWorld officials said in a statement.

Kayla was the first killer whale to be born at SeaWorld San Antonio. She was moved to SeaWorld Ohio in 1991 and eventually made her way to Orlando in 2006.

