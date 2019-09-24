Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort now open

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's almost October and Halloween is right around the corner.

If you're looking for some spooky fun, you can check out Halloween Horror Nights - now open at Universal Orlando Resort.

As the sun sets on days filled with thrills, the nights will awaken with a frightening chill as crazed cult favorites, cinematic greats and original abominations take over Universal Studios Florida. Guests will brave 10 disturbingly-real haunted houses, five blood-curling scare zones filled with 'scare actors,' stalking their every move.

There's also live entertainment – including a brand-new, twisted nighttime lagoon show, 'Halloween Marathon of Mayhem,' and you can enjoy access to Universal Studios' most thrilling attractions.

