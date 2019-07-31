Jungle Island introduces new attractions

MIAMI - Looking for something to do with the kiddos? Jungle Island has several new events and attractions.

The park will debut its first-ever Luminosa Festival of Lights from Oct. 5-Jan. 8. During Luminosa, locals and visitors from around the globe will get to stroll through a park filled with illuminated and colorful life-sized lanterns in dazzling shapes, sizes and themes. Each lantern will be beautifully hand-crafted out of colorful silk by Chinese artisans and up-lit by hundreds and thousands of LED lights. The creators of this festival are the top industry leaders in Chinese lantern festivals in the world.

Jungle Island has also brought back its popular summer pass promotion. All guests who purchase regular park admission to the eco-adventure attraction will be automatically upgraded to a free summer pass, which offers free access to Jungle Island through 2019. The offer is valid through Sept. 30.

All these events are happening as the 18-acre theme park undergoes a multi-million-dollar makeover. They also have new amenities, including SuperFlight, escape rooms, Adventure Bay, Jungle Splash and renovated events spaces.

