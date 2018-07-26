Universal Orlando 'looking at' building fourth theme park

ORLANDO, Fla. - The rumors have been running rampant for months, but Universal has finally announced it is considering a fourth theme park at the company's Orlando resort.

In fact, just last month, Universal trademarked the name “Fantastic Worlds” for use in amusement parks.

WKMG reports NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke admitted a fourth park is a possibility during an earnings call Thursday morning.

"In terms of as a new gate in Florida, we are looking at it. We filed, basically, a name registration,” Burke said. “We have a lot of great (intellectual property). We love the theme park business, it’s one of our best, most-consistent businesses, and we think we have a very long runway. Another gate in Florida would have the advantage of turning Florida from a two- or three-day destination to potentially a week-long destination. We think that that would be attractive."

A new park would join Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay as part of the popular Universal resort.

