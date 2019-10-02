Universal Orlando unveils Fall deals for Florida residents

ORLANDO - Florida residents can now make the most of their holiday season and beyond at Universal Orlando Resort with two special offers.

You can purchase a 1-Day, Park-to-Park ticket to experience Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure - and get a second day free to use anytime now through January 31, 2020, with limited blockout dates.

In addition to enjoying all attractions across both parks, with a Park-to-Park ticket, guests can pass through Platform 9 ¾ at King's Cross station to board the Hogwarts Express and travel between The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade.

For only $25 more, Florida residents can add a third day at Universal's Volcano Bay water theme park.

Florida residents can also save up to $75 on Florida Resident Passes when purchasing now through January 6, 2020. Florida Resident Passes begin at less than $13 per month and include a variety of 2-Park and 3-Park pass options.

Residents and Passholders can also attend seasonal events like the destination-wide Holidays celebration, running daily November 16th through January 5th, where they can celebrate Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. They can also join their favorite characters from Despicable Me and Shrek in Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's. They will also be able to experience the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, a live retelling of the classic tale starring the Grinch.



