Walt Disney World among most popular places to scatter ashes of deceased

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The "real" dead, and not the fake kind, may be closer than you think next time you ride the Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World.

The most visited theme park in the world is also one of the most popular for guests to dump the ashes of deceased loved ones.

The Wall Street Journal reports the practice of leaving behind a little bit of the dead is so common, Disney custodians used the code words "HEPA cleanup" to alert each other about an ash incident.

Attractions are shut down once ash residue is find on a ride, with visitors being told the closures are due to technical difficulties.

Despite warnings that the practice of dumping ashes on Disney property is prohibited and unlawful, visitors still do it in larger numbers every year.

According to the report, the Haunted Mansion (naturally) is where ashes are most frequently left behind.

Those who attempt to bring ashes into one of the Disney parks usually do so by smuggling them in pill bottles or make-up compacts.

