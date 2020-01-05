This Week in South Florida podcast - January 5, 2020

On the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Michael Putney discusses the recent rise in Antisemitism and hate crimes with several prominent members of the South Florida Jewish community.

Joining Michael on the TWISF podcast are Michael Balaban, President and COO of the Jewish Federation of Broward County, Stephanie Viegas, Security Director for the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, Carol Brick-Turin, Community Relations Council Director of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, and Brian Siegal, Director of the American Jewish Committee of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

