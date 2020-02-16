This Week in South Florida podcast - February 16, 2020

MIAMI – Joining co-hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg on the This Week in South Florida podcast are Debbie Hixon and Ryan Petty. Debbie's husband Chris and Ryan's daughter Alaina were killed during the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

Also on this week's TWISF podcast, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, Vice Mayor of Hallandale Beach Sabrina Javellana, and Dr. Paul George, history professor at Miami-Dade College join Michael and Glenna to discuss the attempts to change the name of Dixie Highway.

Additionally, on this week’s TWISF Roundtable, Glenna and Michael sit down with Miami Herald political reporter David Smiley, attorney Pam Keith and attorney Marili Cancio discuss several big political stories that made headlines this week.

