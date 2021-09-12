Mostly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Podcast: September 12, 2021

Ted Deutch, Daniella Levine Cava, Dr. Cheryl Holder, Anthony Sabatini and Robin Bartleman join the TWISF pod

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Christina Vazquez speak to Rep. Ted Deutch, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, FIU Associate Dean Dr. Cheryl Holder, Rep. Anthony Sabatini and Rep. Robin Bartleman.

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Christina returned to Local 10 in 2019 as a reporter after covering Hurricane Dorian for the station. She is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist and previously earned an Emmy Award while at WPLG for her investigative consumer protection segment "Call Christina."

