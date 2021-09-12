PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Christina Vazquez speak to Rep. Ted Deutch, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, FIU Associate Dean Dr. Cheryl Holder, Rep. Anthony Sabatini and Rep. Robin Bartleman.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: September 12, 2021
Ted Deutch, Daniella Levine Cava, Dr. Cheryl Holder, Anthony Sabatini and Robin Bartleman join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.