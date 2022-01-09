76º
This Week in South Florida Podcast: January 9, 2022

Francis Suarez, Jason Mariner, Jason Pizzo, Tom Fabricio and Charlie Crist join the TWISF pod

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Michael Putney is joined by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, congressional candidate Jason Mariner, state Senator Jason Pizzo, state Rep. Tom Fabricio and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.

