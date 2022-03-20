This Week in South Florida: Maria Salazar

A South Florida Republican congresswoman got into a verbal spat last week with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Rep. Maria Salazar likes to mix it up, and so does Carlson.

There were fireworks when she went on his show Wednesday night.

The verbal sparring match started when Carlson wanted to know why Salazar supports a no-fly zone in Ukraine and why she isn’t worried about setting off World War III.

She said the U.S. has to stand up to bullies like those in Cuba and Venezuela.

