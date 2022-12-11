This Week in South Florida: John Herbst

There was a plot twist this week in the drama surrounding the swearing in for one of Fort Lauderdale’s new commissioners. Among John Herbst’s opponents who had challenged his election was Fort Lauderdale’s mayor.

After being sworn in this week, Commissioner Herbst’s first order of business was to call for some folks to be fired, including the city manager, city attorney and the mayor’s chief of staff.

So, he definitely started off with a bang.

Herbst, who was the Fort Lauderdale city auditor for 16 years until he got fired a few months ago, joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss.

