This Week in South Florida: Daniel Perez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – For the second time in a decade, the Florida House of Representatives will be led by a speaker from South Florida.

Speaker Designate Daniel Perez, a Republican from Miami-Dade County, will take the gavel in 2024, and last week was officially designated in a ceremony at the capitol.

When he does, he will have the Republican majority in the house to advance his agenda.

What that agenda will be, and what the governing culture he will foster or demand, are a few of the questions Perez will be facing.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.