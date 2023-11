PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – An important question for voters regards how important is it to them that elected officials are ethical people.

In Miami-Dade County there are defined laws that determine ethics, and a commission that investigates complaints about unethical public officials.

Jose Arrojo, the Executive Director of the Miami-Dade Ethics Commission, joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss the issue, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.