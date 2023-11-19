81º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Rahul Gupta

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of the most insidious dangers of fentanyl in South Florida, and nationally, is that it is killing people who may have no idea they are consuming the illicit synthetic drug.

The fentanyl crisis is a focus of local and state law enforcement, including Florida’s attorney general.

On a national level last week, it was a focus on President Joe Biden’s meeting with China President Xi Jinping.

White House Director of National Drug Control Policy Dr. Rahul Gupta joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

