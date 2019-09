MIAMI - Join Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney as they welcome Bahamas Consul General Linda Mackey, Minister of Tourism and Aviation in the Bahamas Dionisio D'Aguilar and Florida State Rep. Shevrin Jones on the "This Week in South Florida" podcast.

