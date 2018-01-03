1 pulled from vehicle that crashed into canal in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - One person was pulled from a pickup truck that crashed into a canal Wednesday in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

The two-vehicle rollover crash was reported in the area of Northwest 91st Avenue and Taft Street.

Police said the pickup truck crashed into the nearby canal and one person who was trapped inside the truck was eventually pulled from the vehicle.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department's dive team searched the water to look for any possible additional passengers, but they could not find anybody.

Roadways were temporarily closed as authorities worked to clear the scene.

It's unclear how many people were involved in the crash or the condition of the person who was trapped inside the truck.

