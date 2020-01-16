76ºF

Crash briefly closes all lanes of southbound I-95 at Northwest 103rd Street

FHP: No life-threatening injuries

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

A crash blocks traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Northwest 103rd Street.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Thursday morning crash involving multiple vehicles briefly closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. near the Northwest 103rd Street exit.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said three to four vehicles were involved in the crash, but there were no life-threatening injuries.

