Crash briefly closes all lanes of southbound I-95 at Northwest 103rd Street

Published: January 16, 2020, 9:25 am Updated: January 16, 2020, 10:00 am

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Thursday morning crash involving multiple vehicles briefly closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. near the Northwest 103rd Street exit.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said three to four vehicles were involved in the crash, but there were no life-threatening injuries.