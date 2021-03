BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – All northbound lanes were blocked on Interstate 95 near Atlantic Boulevard Tuesday morning after a tanker truck rolled over, spilling 9,000 gallons of fuel onto the highway, authorities confirmed.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes said it’s unclear whether any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

He said the driver sustained minor injuries.

Traffic is currently being diverted off the Cypress Creek Road exit.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.