BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – All lanes of Interstate 95 were shut down in both directions Monday morning between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road due to a crash involving a gas tanker truck.

Copans Road is also shut down underneath I-95.

Sky 10 was over the scene around 6:15 a.m. as crews sprayed the truck with foam to prevent any fires.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Carey Codd said cleanup is underway and could take some time.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes for the time being.