Driver killed in wrong-way crash involving Amazon truck on Gratigny

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash on the Gratigny Parkway near the entrance to the Palmetto Expressway is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 5:20 am. in the westbound lanes of the Gratigny, on the ramp to head south on the Palmetto Expressway.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday as a red pickup truck remained at the scene with the entire front of the vehicle smashed in and an Amazon semi-truck nearby.

According to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, the white tractor-trailer was heading west on the Gratigny, attempting to exit onto the Palmetto Expressway when it collided head-on with a red Dodge pickup truck.

The pickup truck was traveling the wrong way on the exit ramp at the time of the crash, Camacho said.

He said the driver of the Dodge, identified only as a Black man, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The ramp was shut down after the collision and debris could be seen all over the roadway.

