74º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Driver killed in wrong-way crash involving Amazon truck on Gratigny

Vehicles collided head-on Friday morning, authorities say

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Traffic
(WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash on the Gratigny Parkway near the entrance to the Palmetto Expressway is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 5:20 am. in the westbound lanes of the Gratigny, on the ramp to head south on the Palmetto Expressway.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday as a red pickup truck remained at the scene with the entire front of the vehicle smashed in and an Amazon semi-truck nearby.

According to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, the white tractor-trailer was heading west on the Gratigny, attempting to exit onto the Palmetto Expressway when it collided head-on with a red Dodge pickup truck.

The pickup truck was traveling the wrong way on the exit ramp at the time of the crash, Camacho said.

He said the driver of the Dodge, identified only as a Black man, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The ramp was shut down after the collision and debris could be seen all over the roadway.

(WPLG)

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email