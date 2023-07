MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A semi-truck overturned Tuesday morning on the northbound Interstate 95 onramp to Florida’s Turnpike, shutting down the ramp.

This is in the Golden Glades area in Miami-Dade County.

The closure is forcing some drivers to exit at the ramp westbound to the Palmetto Expressway.

It’s unclear when the ramp will reopen or if anyone was injured.

No details about what led up to the incident were immediately released by authorities.