Dump truck rolls over, spills load on SR-836 entrance ramp to Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The driver of a dump truck lost control of his vehicle Friday morning, causing the truck to overturn in Miami-Dade County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred on the entrance ramp to the Palmetto Expressway northbound from westbound State Road 836.

A photo provided by FHP shows the truck spilled its load of sand and gravel.

FHP Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that minor injuries were reported.

He said the ramp remains closed at this time.

No other details were immediately released.