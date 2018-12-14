Crash with injuries closes stretch of Alligator Alley in western Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 early Friday in western Broward County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there was a crash with injuries near mile marker 48 along the stretch of I-75 known as Alligator Alley, not far from the Collier County line.

A view from Sky 10 showed a mangled mess of debris on the shoulder and an SUV with severe front-end damage on a flatbed truck.

Three adults and a child were in the SUV. The boy was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

