DeSantis signs law ending MDX; opponents preparing lawsuit

Associated Press

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a bill that replaces the Miami-Dade County Expressway Authority with the Greater Miami Expressway Agency.

Unhappy with the signing, Miami-Date County Mayor and MDX Chairman Carlos Gimenez is looking into filing a lawsuit to declare the takeover unconstitutional, according to a release.

Gimenez said the new agency is “created and controlled by politicians in Tallahassee.”

“This does absolutely nothing to help Miami-Dade County residents who drive on MDX roads.”

The bill transfers assets, including all toll facilities, to the Greater Miami Expressway Authority and prohibits the new agency from increasing toll rates until 2029, according to a release from DeSantis.

In conjunction with the signing, DeSantis appointed Marili Cancio, Rodolfo Pages and Fatima Perez to the Greater Miami Expressway Agency.

“The people of Miami-Dade County have made it clear that the MDX transportation authority has needed reforms for some time and I’m pleased to sign (House Bill) 385 into law,” DeSantis said.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.