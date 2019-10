MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway were closed for several hours Monday morning after a fatal crash involving five vehicles.

The crash occurred about 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes at Interstate 75.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at least one person was killed.

Northbound traffic was being diverted off the highway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



