MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal crash Friday morning closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the Golden Glades interchange.

All southbound lanes of I-95 were closed in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

Local 10 News traffic reporter Samantha Bryant said drivers can use U.S. Highway 441 as an alternate route.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.