Fatal crash temporarily shuts down 17th Avenue bascule bridge in Miami

MIAMI - A fatal crash involving a motorcyclist temporarily shut down the 17th Avenue bascule bridge in Miami on Wednesday, authorities said.

Miami police said a man on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on the bridge at Northwest North River Drive at about 1 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

The driver who struck the motorcyclist remained at the scene, police said.

Authorities said the bridge is expected to remain closed for a while as detectives investigate the cause of the crash.

The bridge reopened shortly after 4 p.m.

No other details were immediately released.

