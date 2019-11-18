Forklift operator unlicensed in fatal Fort Lauderdale crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Sunday morning drive in a convertible Mercedes ended in a fatal crash with a forklift in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The driver of a black Mercedes convertible was traveling soutbound on Seabreeze Boulevard approaching Poinsettia Street when they crashed into a forklift being driven to a nearby construction site.

Investigators said the forks were sticking out into the Seabreeze Boulevard and the driver struck them as they protruded into the street.

The driver was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where they died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The operator of the forklift, Ulises Alberto Umanzor Mondragon, 30, drove away after the crash happened and headed toward the construction site he was working at, witnesses said.

"The construction worker first backed up the forklift (after the accident) and drove through the intersection to the staging area," a witness said. "It was only because other people who watched the accident went to go get him."

Mondragon was arrested following the incident on charges that include fleeing a deadly accident scene.

Mondragon was not licensed or permitted to drive or operate heavy machinery, investigators said.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time," a spokeswoman from Southeast Skanska USA Inc., the construction company that sub-contracted Mondragon, said. "An investigation led by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department is underway, and we are fully cooperating with authorities."

Southeast Skanska USA Inc. is conducting its own investigation of the accident, the company said.

The intersection is known among residents as a very dangerous intersection with multiple crashes.

"We've literally begged the city to do something about this," a witness added.

The identity of the driver who was killed has not been released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.