Multiple injuries reported after crash involving Miami-Dade Transit bus

MIAMI - Multiple injuries were reported Tuesday morning following a crash involving a Miami-Dade Transit bus in Miami, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 62nd Street.

Authorities said the bus was stopped on the side of the road, picking up passengers, when it was rear-ended by a red Toyota Corolla.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said all people aboard the bus complained about neck and back pain.

He said a total of nine people were taken to a hospital, ranging in age from 18 to 70.

All injuries were minor, Carroll said.

No one inside the Toyota was injured.

