Northbound I-75 briefly closed near Sheridan Street because of police activity

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - All northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Pembroke Pines were closed Tuesday morning near Sheridan Street because of police activity in the area.

Northbound traffic was being diverted onto the Sheridan Street exit.

All lanes were reopened shortly before 7 a.m., but there were heavy delays in the area.

Local 10 News traffic reporter Nicole Perez said drivers should take Flamingo Road as an alternate route.

