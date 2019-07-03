Overhead sign removal prompts emergency closure of Florida's Turnpike

MIAMI - A stretch of Florida's Turnpike was closed in both directions Wednesday morning in Miami.

The turnpike was closed between the Southwest Eighth Street exit and the Dolphin Expressway because of emergency construction.

Florida Department of Transportation workers were removing an overhead sign that spans both directions at Southwest Eighth Street.

"It is currently unsafe to allow vehicles to travel under the sign structure," the FDOT said in a news release.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.