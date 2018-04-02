Perimeter Road traffic permanently rerouted around Miami International Airport

MIAMI - Traffic on a stretch of Perimeter Road will be permanently rerouted around Miami International Airport as part of an effort to increase security.

The traffic changes are effective Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Eastbound traffic for drivers headed to the airport will be diverted to Northwest 42nd Court, where drivers can enter at LeJeune Road or via Northwest 20th Street.

Drivers leaving the airport via Northwest 20th Street will be diverted to Northwest 42nd Court.

Traffic on Perimeter Road will now be limited to Miami-Dade Aviation Department employee shuttle buses and airport fuel trucks.

Newly installed guard gates will prevent unauthorized traffic from getting through.

