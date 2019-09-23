Stretch of I-95 in downtown Miami closing for installation of overhead signs

Expect closures on Interstate 95 in downtown Miami this week during the installation of overhead signs.

MIAMI - Anyone driving through downtown Miami this week should think again before getting on Interstate 95.

A stretch of I-95 will be closed during the overnight hours this week for the installation of overhead signs.

All southbound lanes between the Airport Expressway/Interstate 195 and the Dolphin Expressway/Interstate 395 will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

All northbound lanes will be closed during that same stretch from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The northbound lanes will also be closed Oct. 1 to Oct. 3 during those same hours.

Detours will be in place for drivers traveling through the area during the construction.

