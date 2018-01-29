Taxi catches fire on MacArthur Expressway

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A taxi cab caught fire Monday morning on the MacArthur Expressway, snarling eastbound traffic to Miami Beach.

Sky 10 was flying above the MacArthur Expressway as the charred taxi cab was stopped on the side of the expressway as firefighters were dousing the car for hot spots.

Eastbound traffic was temporarily backed up while firefighters extinguished the flames. The MacArthur Causeway connects Miami to Miami Beach.

No injuries were reported.

