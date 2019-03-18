Tractor-trailer overturns on I-75, spills several yards of sand

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A tractor-trailer overturned Monday afternoon on Interstate 75, spilling its load of sand and blocking southbound traffic in Broward County.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75, just west of U.S. Highway 27.

Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said the driver of the 18-wheel truck lost control when it overturned, spilling several yards of sand and leaking fuel.

The force of the crash folded the truck's windshield inward, spreading debris along the highway.

Kane said the driver was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

