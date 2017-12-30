U.S. 27 at I-75 reopens following chain-reaction crash involving tanker

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Highway 27 has reopened after a chain-reaction crash involving a tanker truck shut down the roadway in both directions Friday morning in western Broward County.

Officials said Friday night the highway would remain shut down until about 9 p.m. Friday. U.S. 27 has since reopened.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the crash caused a fuel leak that shut down the road.

Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene to contain the leak.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer lost control while traveling south, crossed into the northbound lanes and caused the tanker truck to crash.

FHP Lt. Alvaro Feola said four tractor-trailers were involved in the chain-reaction crash, but nobody was injured.

U.S. 27 remained closed between Interstate 75 and Griffin Road for several hours.

Crews are expected to visit Saturday morning to continue to evaluate and determine what more cleaning is needed, officials said. Motorists are advised to take precautions for workers in the area.

