15 injured during flight from Miami to Buenos Aires

MIAMI - Severe turbulence caused Aerolineas Argentinas passengers to suffer injuries during a flight from Miami to Buenos Aires on Thursday.

According to the airline's spokesperson, the crew on flight AR1303 reported the passengers were injured after the plane reached cruising altitude and there were sudden movements due to atmospheric conditions.

There were 192 passengers, who departed from Miami International Airport about 9:30 a.m. and arrived at Ministro Pistarini International Airport about 7:30 p.m.

Eight of the injured were being treated at the hospital on Thursday night. The others were treated on the plane before landing and at the airport where medical personnel were waiting for the plane to land.





