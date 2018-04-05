Brightline extending hours for Friday nights

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Just in time for SunFest and the Tortuga Music Festival, Brightline is extending its Friday night hours.

Brightline announced Wednesday that it has added a later train departing from the West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale stations Friday nights.

The latest train will now depart from West Palm Beach at 9 p.m., while the latest train out of Fort Lauderdale now leaves at 10:55 p.m.

"Brightline initiated this change to accommodate the increased demand from its guests," the company announced in a news release.

The high-speed commuter rail service began operating between the West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale stations in January. Brightline said the next leg of service to Miami is coming soon.

Brightline's announcement comes as two of South Florida's largest waterfront music festivals are set to begin. The Tortuga Music Festival on Fort Lauderdale Beach starts this Friday, while SunFest in downtown West Palm Beach begins May 3.

