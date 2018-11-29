Brightline making plans to stop at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Imagine zipping from South Florida to Walt Disney World at the speed of Space Mountain... or faster.

That day may come within the next three years as Brightline is reportedly making plans to have its high-speed train system stop at or near the resort, allowing passengers easy transportation to the Magic Kingdom and all the other Disney parks.

WFTV reports Brightline has been given approval by the Florida Department of Transportation to begin negotiations on a lease to build a station on Interstate 4 near Walt Disney World.

The stop would come during a proposed 88-mile Orlando-to-Tampa route which would connect with the South Florida line that is currently in operation between Miami and West Palm Beach.

The company, which will soon rename itself Virgin Trains USA, has promised to have trains running to central Florida in the next three years.

