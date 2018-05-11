Travel

Brightline to begin service to Miami next weekend

Service between West Palm Beach, Miami will begin May 19

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

MIAMI - Brightline will begin service to Miami will begin next weekend.

The announcement was made Friday morning during a media preview to showcase the new MiamiCentral station.

Test runs have been going on between Fort Lauderdale and Miami for several weeks. Now passengers will be able to ride from West Palm Beach to Miami beginning May 19.

Brightline began service between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale in January.

The high-speed passenger rail service will eventually connect South Florida to Orlando.

