Carnival cruise ship fails health inspection, sets worst score in ship's history

Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. - A Carnival cruise ship failed its health inspection after posting the worst score in the ship's 29 year history.

The Carnival Fantasy scored a 77 out of 100 during its inspection on July 18. A score below 85 is considered unsatisfactory.

Among a number of issues, AL.com reports health inspectors found flies in the food, brown water coming out of shower hoses and improper sneeze guards.

In a statement to Cruiseradio.net, the Miami-based company said “The results for Fantasy are not reflective of our robust standards and dedicated commitment to our guests’ health and safety. We have already taken corrective action, added additional staff and asked…for a re-inspection as soon as possible, with every expectation that we will exceed (VSP) standards.”

The Fantasy, which sails out of Mobile, will undergo another unannounced inspection.

CLICK HERE to view full report.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.