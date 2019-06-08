Carnival Cruise ship rescues fishermen stranded at sea

MIAMI - A Carnvial Cruise ship rescued seven Haitian fishermen Friday who were stuck at sea for two days.

Passengers took photographs as the cruise ship rerouted Friday afternoon after being alerted to several people calling for help on a small ship.

Carnival Horizon was sailing toward her home port in Miami at the time. The ship’s final port of call was in Aruba the day before.

Other calls included Curacao, Dominican Republic and Grand Turk as part of her eight-day southern Caribbean cruise.

The vessel will arrive back at Port Miami on Sunday with the seven fishermen onboard. They will be handed over to authorities on arrival.

Carnival Cruise Line sent a statement to Local 10:

Continuing its longstanding tradition of assisting mariners in distress, Carnival Horizon was alerted to a small craft in need of assistance.

Following the direction of the U.S. Coast Guard, Carnival Horizon diverted its course and participated in a search and rescue mission, bringing several passengers from the craft on board.

The passengers were given food, water and medical treatment.

There is no expected impact to the ship’s arrival on Sunday.



